Advertisement

Verona Moose Lodge raises money for woman with brain cancer

Christy Centeno has stage 4 brain cancer, and is the process of trying to go to Duke University. Moose Lodge wants to help her get there.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Verona Moose Lodge is raising money for a special cause.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, community members came to the lodge for a socially distant spaghetti benefit dinner to raise money for Christy Centeno, a sister of one of the members. Centeno has stage 4 brain cancer, and is the process of trying to go to Duke University to participate in a clinical trial.

Along with the spaghetti dinner, there was a silent-auction to raise money for her travel expenses.

“The Moose is about helping this community, helping children and helping the seniors. And we try to do whatever we can do for the community. People who are down on their luck, have illnesses or whatever, we try to help them out as much as we can,” Chris Lotts, Governor of Verona Moose, said.

Lotts said by the end of the benefit dinner they raised almost $1,700.

There is also an online fundraiser for Christy. If you wish to donate you can find that here.

Verona Moose is one of three Moose Lodges in Augusta County and is a part of Moose International.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Click the link below to find jobs on the VEC website.
Extended Benefits program for unemployment assistance deactivates November 21 in Virginia
Winter Outlook for 2020-2021
Ladd's Garagmahal
Plans for Shenandoah Harley Davidson to be transformed into Ladd’s Garagmahal
Generic police lights image
Police: woman, 3 children dead in murder suicide
Map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of Nov. 22, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,117 on Sunday

Latest News

Shenandoah County Fair's Christmas in the Valley
Shenandoah County Fair is back with “Christmas in the Valley”
East Hardy's season comes to an end
East Hardy's season comes to an end
JMU mbb schedule update
JMU mbb schedule update
West Virginia HS football playoffs schedule update
West Virginia HS football playoffs schedule update