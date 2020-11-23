VMI Board of Visitors Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee meets Monday

LEXINGTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Military Institute Board of Visitors’ newly formed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee met for the first time Monday.

According to a press release from VMI, members of the committee approved a charter for the committee after consulting with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer Dr. Janice Underwood and secretary of education Atif Qarni.

The committee’s approved charter states that the committee will be responsible for the oversight of all matters relating to VMI’s diversity across all programs and departments.

According to the release, the committee shall:

Consist of Board of Visitors members, and may also include ex-officio non-voting member representatives from the VMI faculty, staff, Corps of Cadets, Alumni, staff from the Alumni Agencies and others, as the Board President deems appropriate;

Reference in all decisions from VMI’s Mission and method of education;

Review the Institue’s inclusivity performance and commonality of purpose, and compliance with the Institute’s statement on equity and maintenance of a welcoming and affirming environment; and

Timely review reports on gender and ethnicity data related to recruitment, admission and composition of the Corps of Cadets, faculty and staff

“This first committee meeting is an important step for the Virginia Military Institute,” said committee chair, Mike Hamlar in the release. “VMI’s unique system of education plays an important role in producing leaders of character for the commonwealth and the nation. Our committee’s oversight will help to ensure the VMI experience is accessible and equitable to all regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, or religion.”

