W. Va. affirms concealed carry recognition with Georgia, New Hampshire

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — The Office of W. Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey affirmed concealed carry recognition with two additional states.

Georgia and New Hampshire will continue to recognize provisional licenses issued to West Virginians ages 18 to 20, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

The two states will also recognize concealed carry licenses issued to West Virginians aged 21 and older.

The Attorney General previously announced continued recognition with Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

To learn more about West Virginia concealed handgun licenses and for a full list of states, click here.

