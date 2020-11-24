Del. Wilt continues push for more authority to General Assembly during state of emergency

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Del. Tony Wilt, representing Harrisonburg and part of Rockingham County, has reintroduced his proposal to amend Virginia’s Constitution. He hopes to involve the state’s General Assembly in the Governor’s emergency executive orders.

Wilt introduced the resolution during the recently concluded special session but was never heard because the committee that handles proposed constitutional amendments never convened.

If approved, this amendment would require any emergency executive order issued by Virginia’s Governor that restricts, limits, or prohibits lawful action by a private business, non-profits, or individuals to be approved by the General Assembly before it can continue for more than 45 days.

Wilt said this was inspired because state legislators were not a part of the Governor’s orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody has been affected by this. Their elected representation, senators and delegates, should have a voice in the matter when [the emergency order] goes on that long.”

Wilt said over 30 states have already implemented an amendment like this.

This is just the beginning for the amendment. To amend Virginia’s constitution, it would first need several General Assembly approvals and then to be voted on by Virginians.

