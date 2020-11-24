First Alert Forecast: Showers mid-week then turning warmer

(WHSV) - Staying cool through the middle of the week. A cold front will bring a few showers later Wednesday into part of Thanksgiving Day. Briefly drying out for the end of the week ahead of another system.

TUESDAY: High clouds continue tonight. A chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s. Ahead of our next system remaining mostly cloudy. Another cold night but quiet with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s with more clouds than sunshine. A cold front will approach the area later in the day (but we will not be cooling behind the front). Still feeling cool for the day with the cloud cover. Highs returning to the mid 50s but it will be more breezy at times for the day. The breeze will be coming out of the south.

Showers don’t look to move in until around and after sunset. Scattered showers will be on and off for the evening and continuing overnight. This will not be a widespread drenching rain. Just some on and off showers. Staying cloudy with evening temperatures in the low 50s.

Chilly overnight. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s

A cold front will bring showers to the area late Wednesday into part of Thanksgiving. (WHSV)

THANKSGIVING: A few lingering showers before 8am, temperatures rising into the 50s with clouds early. Some showers may persist for most of the morning for the Allegheny mountain region. Elsewhere drying out. Then decreasing clouds behind this system and dry for the day. A very comfortable afternoon behind the front with more sunshine, highs in the mid 60s. A beautiful holiday to be outside.

Still pleasant for Thursday evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s after sunset. Cool overnight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some flurries and snow showers across the Allegheny mountains overnight.

FRIDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mainly sunny and mild again with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another beautiful fall day. Lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and slightly cooler, but still very pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Increasing clouds for the day ahead of another stronger system. Cool, highs in the low 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s. Rain showers should arrive overnight with our next front and continue into Monday

MONDAY: Staying cloudy and cool for the day with showers pretty much all day. Highs only in the low 50s. Drying out late in the day, near sunset and turning much cooler.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.