Harrisonburg Salvation Army partners with first responders to hand out 250 Thanksgiving meals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Tuesday morning, cars lined the outside of the Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps as volunteers passed out 250 Thanksgiving meals for families in need in the community.

According to Capt. Harold Gitau, all of the food was donated by community members and area businesses, like George’s INC.

This year, the Salvation Army had help once again from the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the Harrisonburg Police Department, who packed all 250 bags and helped control traffic as families drove by.

“The Harrisonburg Police Department and the Harrisonburg Fire Department always do this as their tradition to come in and help manage and control the traffic and help with giving out the bags,” Capt. Gitau said. “So today has been a blessing, and we’ve been here just blessing people.”

Each bag contained either a turkey or chicken, along with sides such as mashed potatoes or stuffing. Capt. Gitau said because of the community’s help, more families will be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“This is pretty much the mission of the Salvation Army which is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in his name without discrimination,” Capt. Gitau said. “We are here we are so blessed that the Salvation Army is supported by the community to be able to do the most good.”

If you are looking to volunteer with the Salvation Army and give back this holiday season, the organization is looking for bell ringers during its Red Kettle Campaign.

Starting this Friday, you will see more kettles around the Friendly City as volunteers stand outside stores like Kroger and Wal-Mart. Bell Ringers will be at different locations three times a week up until Christmas.

This year, you can also donate to the campaign virtually by clicking here.

