HCPS: ‘Highly unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced on its website Tuesday that it is “highly unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports.”

Although nothing is certain yet and no official decision has been made, the school district says it continues to listen to guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District, which is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the winter athletics season, according to the school district’s website.

Official word from Harrisonburg City Public Schools on the winter sports season for Harrisonburg High School. It doesn't look good for the Blue Streaks to play but there's some hope they could compete if #COVID19 numbers improve... pic.twitter.com/2EAAmhTJOl — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 24, 2020

Typical winter sports include basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming, diving and sideline cheerleading.

“We hold out hope that, should COVID-19 trends improve in December and January, we may be able to salvage at least part of the season, which starts December 21,” Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ website says. “However, we feel it is important to give our athletes, families and staff some measure of certainty as they plan the next months... The health and safety of our students, staff and community must remain our top priority and we are committed to following the advice provided to us by public health officials.”

