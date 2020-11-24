Advertisement

HCPS: ‘Highly unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports’

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced on its website Tuesday that it is “highly unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports.”

Although nothing is certain yet and no official decision has been made, the school district says it continues to listen to guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District, which is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the winter athletics season, according to the school district’s website.

Typical winter sports include basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming, diving and sideline cheerleading.

“We hold out hope that, should COVID-19 trends improve in December and January, we may be able to salvage at least part of the season, which starts December 21,” Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ website says. “However, we feel it is important to give our athletes, families and staff some measure of certainty as they plan the next months... The health and safety of our students, staff and community must remain our top priority and we are committed to following the advice provided to us by public health officials.”

You can read the full statement here.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement incident which began in Broadway overnight on Tuesday spanned two different...
Rockingham County deputy shot, suspect dead in overnight incident
Va. delegate proposes marijuana tax revenue be used for reparations
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday
Generic police lights image
Police: Man killed 16-year-old girl before trying to take own life in domestic violence-related shooting
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

Harrisonburg High School is “unlikely” to participate in the VHSL winter sports season during...
HHS “unlikely” to participate in VHSL winter sports season
Dunkle leads Pendleton County back to state semifinals
Dunkle leads Pendleton County back to state semifinals
JMU basketball teams scheduled to begin play Wednesday
JMU basketball teams scheduled to begin play Wednesday
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan press conference - 11/23/20
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan press conference - 11/23/20