HHS “unlikely” to participate in VHSL winter sports season

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School is “unlikely” to participate in the VHSL winter sports season during the 2020-2021 school year.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools posted the following message on its website Tuesday:

“Based on guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District, which is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the Season 1 (Winter) athletics season (basketball, wrestling, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming, diving, and sideline cheerleading) due to trends in COVID-19 cases, HCPS has made the difficult decision to announce that it is highly unlikely that HCPS will play winter sports. We hold out hope that, should COVID-19 trends improve in December and January, we may be able to salvage at least part of the season, which starts December 21. However, we feel it is important to give our athletes, families, and staff some measure of certainty as they plan the next months. We value the positive impact athletics has on the lives of our students and understand the loss that will be felt from the lack of sports involvement. However, the health and safety of our students, staff, and community must remain our top priority and we are committed to following the advice provided to us by public health officials.”

The VHSL is planning to hold condensed winter, fall, and spring sports seasons between late December 2020 and late June 2021 as part of the “Championships +1″ model that was adopted by the organization for the 2020-2021 school year in response to COVID-19.

