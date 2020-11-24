Hulu series based on Roanoke author’s book to begin filming in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hulu limited series based on a book by a Roanoke author will begin filming in our area this winter and into the spring.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that “Dopesick” will film in Central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the Roanoke regions, including Clifton Forge. The eight-episode series is based on the bestselling book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” by Beth Macy. Macy also wrote “Factory Man: How One Furniture Maker Battled Offshoring, Stayed Local and Helped Save an American Town,” which tells the story of the Bassett Furniture Company.

“Virginia continues to be a premier production hub for filmmakers seeking an authentic, film-friendly environment and a home away from home,” said Governor Northam. “It is wonderful to see this story from a Virginia author transformed from page to screen right here in our Commonwealth. We are honored to host the impressive team behind this compelling and consequential project, and to play a role in putting a universal spotlight on the opioid epidemic that continues to devastate American families and communities from all walks of life.”

The series will shine a light on the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction Viewers will get a look at a mining community, the DEA and Big Pharma. The series was developed by Danny Strong and will be executive produced by Michael Keaton.

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and its vibrant production community for welcoming this production with open arms,” said Touchstone Television Executive Vice President of Production Nissa Diederich. “We’re excited to get to work.”

Dopesick will be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit or grant based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables including Virginia tourism promotions. A Richmond casting company is seeking extras for the production.

The series is the latest major production choosing to film in Virginia, following AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” SHOWTIME’s “The Good Lord Bird” and Warner Bros.’ ”Wonder Woman 1984.”

“Film productions act like super tourists—spending large amounts in a short period of time and touching local businesses large and small,” said Virginia Film Office Director Andy Edmunds. “We’re excited that the Commonwealth’s hard work and credentials have once again attracted a production of this scope and caliber. The added benefit of hosting a project that can provide vital awareness and change lives is truly immeasurable. This industry is structured to address complicated logistical challenges, thus implementing comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation, testing, and tracing protocols to execute the work safely is a top priority.”

