Interactive testing map launched

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An interactive map can now help you find out where free COVID-19 testing is happening.

The new map, that you can find here, allows you to view testing locations for daily events, recurring testing, and pharmacy testing.

In most cases, testing is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the pharmacy locations will require appointments.

