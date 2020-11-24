Law enforcement incident investigated in Rockingham County

Advertisement

By Kyle Rogers
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV is following a developing story in Rockingham County.

Here is what we can confirm so far about this continuing investigation - a law enforcement incident, which began in Broadway overnight on Tuesday, spanned two different locations.

According to the Broadway Police Chief, the situation began as a traffic stop.

Investigators were along Brethren Church Road in Broadway near the Linville Creek Church where officers were combing over a scene.

However, that’s not the only location investigators were focusing on in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

About a 10-minute drive away, more investigators were along North Valley Pike across the street from the entrance of Lacey Springs Elementary School where yellow police tape was placed.

WHSV has learned the investigation has been turned over to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and we are awaiting more information from the sheriff.

At this point, there’s no official word on any injuries or the circumstances leading up to this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

