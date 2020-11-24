Local businesses are hopeful shoppers will come through for the holidays

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are just days away and this year it will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local businesses like Ten Thousand Villages in downtown Harrisonburg are relying on the sales to get through the holidays.

“I expect it to be a little bit slower. I’m hopeful that people will still come out and shop and not just do shopping online because it’s very important to shop in stores and locally,” says Ten Thousand Villages executive director Kara Miller. “I do expect it to be slower, but I’m very hopeful that it’ll still be busy.”

Miller adds that her customers understand the importance of fair trade and the global impact it can have.

Also in downtown Harrisonburg, Charlee Rose Boutique is working on online accommodations such as updating their website and personal shopping.

“We started that with the pandemic, you know we can style outfits and things like that and send them in pictures, we can send videos of how they fit,” says Andrea Estep, the owner of the boutique. “Just to kind of give people a better shopping experience since they can’t actually do it.”

She adds it’s important to support small business especially during the pandemic and she is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

