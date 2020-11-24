MRRJ reports 15 inmates, 25 officers test positive for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Middle River Regional Jail issued a press release Tuesday reporting 25 officers and 4 nurses at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. 15 inmates have also tested positive.

According to the press release, the positive officers and nurses are self-isolating at home. A number of additional staff are also self-isolating pending test results.

MRRJ says testing has also occurred in two inmate housing units, as well as testing for individual inmates who have exhibited symptoms. From these tests, 15 inmates out of 76 have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say that all inmates and staff will be tested for the virus on Nov. 25 due to the high number of staff testing positive.

The restrictions ordered on Nov. 17 will remain in place, and staff are coordinating with Dr. Kornegay, Health Director of Central Shenandaoh Health District with the Virginia Department of Health.

