Advertisement

Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help

Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West Miami-Dade, Florida, home. The boy called his parents, one a Miami police officer who responded to the scene and confronted the suspect.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - Florida state authorities are investigating after an off-duty Miami police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to break into a home with the officer’s 13-year-old son inside.

Police say a person attempted to break into the back of a home Monday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, Florida. The 13-year-old boy inside the home called his parents to tell them what was happening.

His father, a City of Miami police officer, responded to the scene and confronted the suspect. Police say that’s when shots were fired.

Paramedics transported the suspect as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The house reportedly belonged to the involved officer’s ex-wife.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday
Generic police lights image
Police: Man killed 16-year-old girl before trying to take own life in domestic violence-related shooting
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Winter Outlook for 2020-2021
Karen Sue Koogler, 56, was last seen at her home on Wednesday.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing Staunton woman

Latest News

Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect responsible for the...
Philadelphia community mourns 12-year-old boy fatally shot while answering door
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
NYC’s first African-American mayor, David Dinkins, has died
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 87, said she would instead focus on wildfire and drought issues and the...
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault
Man seen exhaling on protesters outside Trump golf club charged with assault