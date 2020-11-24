Police: Man charged after threatening to burn a house down, damaging property

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reports a 19-year-old man was charged with threats to bomb or damage a building and obstruction of justice after a domestic-related incident that occurred on Nov. 20 at a Waynesboro residence.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Samuel Edward Griffin, Jr. allegedly threatened to burn a house down. Officials obtained a felony warrant against him for the threat to burn.

Officials say they were called to the residence because Griffin was outside and allegedly damaging property.

Officials say Griffin physically resisted when officers went to arrest him.

The Waynesboro Police Department says based on his actions, Griffin was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Griffin has been released on an unsecured bond.

