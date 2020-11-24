Police: Person dies after plane crashes into garage
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:35 a.m., state police were called to investigate an airplane crash at the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.
According to the investigation, a fixed-wing aircraft struck a garage-type structure causing it to be engulfed in flames.
Police say one person has died.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
