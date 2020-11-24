Advertisement

Police: Person dies after plane crashes into garage

One person has died in a plane crash.
One person has died in a plane crash.(Middlesex Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., state police were called to investigate an airplane crash at the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.

According to the investigation, a fixed-wing aircraft struck a garage-type structure causing it to be engulfed in flames.

Police say one person has died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

