Police: Person dies after plane crashes into garage

MIDDLESEX, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a plane crashed into a garage Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., state police were called to investigate an airplane crash at the 1270 block of North End Road in Deltaville.

One person has died in a plane crash. (Middlesex Police)

According to the investigation, a fixed-wing aircraft struck a garage-type structure causing it to be engulfed in flames.

Police say one person has died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

