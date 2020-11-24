SHD sees increase in travelers over week before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The CDC has recommended everyone stay home for the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the country and here in the Commonwealth.

Health officials have said it is best to spend the holidays with the people in which you already live to slow the spread of coronavirus from household to household. At Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD), airport leaders said they still saw an uptick in travelers beginning last week.

According to airport officials, SHD has not seen the same amount of travelers they usually do this time of year, as are many other airports and airlines across the country.

The Transportation Security Administration or TSA reported that on November 23, they screened more than 900,000 people, and the same day last year they screened a little over 2.2 million.

SHD Executive Director, Greg Campbell, said the increase in travelers began late last week.

“We have a lot of college and university students in our community so we start to see them exit the community early in the holiday. Then we start to see more folks that are traveling to see family or travel for the holiday. Then we see the return in the days following,” Campbell explained.

Campbell also said it is a typical pattern for the Thanksgiving holiday and they expect the same in December.

SHD also debuted a new partition that allows for more space for passengers to social distance as they wait to board.

“Based on the volume of passengers we have on individuals and if it is necessary that we need to increase the space a little bit, then we are able to do that,” Campbell said.

SHD has worked to keep passengers safe through their SHD Cares program. Campbell said the program will remain in place and a vital force in keeping everyone safe as passengers increase over the holidays.

