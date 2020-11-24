Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Organic to create 110 new jobs in Harrisonburg

Air3 flies over Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
Air3 flies over Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah Valley Organic, a family-owned organic chicken company, will establish a 75,000-square-foot facility in Harrisonburg, which will create 110 new jobs in the Friendly City.

According to a press release from Governor Ralph Northam’s office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Funding and services to support Shenandoah Valley Organic’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We chose Harrisonburg to expand because this community and city is a big part of our success to date,” said Corwin Heatwole, CEO of Shenandoah Valley Organic in the release. “Our production team and our farmers live here and come with tremendous experience in the poultry industry. We are fortunate to live in the beautiful Valley, but are close to large East Coast markets where organic poultry demand is high.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement incident which began in Broadway overnight on Tuesday spanned two different...
Rockingham County deputy shot, suspect dead in overnight incident
Va. delegate proposes marijuana tax revenue be used for reparations
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday
Generic police lights image
Police: Man killed 16-year-old girl before trying to take own life in domestic violence-related shooting
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

Credit: WHSV
SHD sees increase in travelers over week before Thanksgiving
One person has died in a plane crash.
Police: Person dies after plane crashes into garage
Member of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg Police Department volunteered to...
Harrisonburg Salvation Army partners with first responders to hand out 250 Thanksgiving meals
Middle River Regional Jail is currently almost three times over its intended capacity, with...
MRRJ reports 15 inmates, 25 officers test positive for COVID-19