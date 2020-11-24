Shenandoah Valley Organic to create 110 new jobs in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah Valley Organic, a family-owned organic chicken company, will establish a 75,000-square-foot facility in Harrisonburg, which will create 110 new jobs in the Friendly City.

According to a press release from Governor Ralph Northam’s office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Harrisonburg, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Funding and services to support Shenandoah Valley Organic’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We chose Harrisonburg to expand because this community and city is a big part of our success to date,” said Corwin Heatwole, CEO of Shenandoah Valley Organic in the release. “Our production team and our farmers live here and come with tremendous experience in the poultry industry. We are fortunate to live in the beautiful Valley, but are close to large East Coast markets where organic poultry demand is high.”

