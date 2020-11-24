Advertisement

Tips for navigating sensitive conversation topics during the holiday season

Thanksgiving Dinner.
Thanksgiving Dinner.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holidays are a great time to catch up with family and friends. It can also be a time for clashing views on an increasingly polarized political climate, and other heated topics that can get out of hand at the dinner table.

Family therapist Christine Bowers with Skyline Family Therapy says there are a few things you can do to avoid the confrontations:

  • Plan ahead and talk to family members about topics to be kept off the table.
  • Be assertive when a topic makes you uncomfortable and changing the subject.
  • Avoiding alcohol can help keep the mood courteous.

It’s also important to show children to be able to disagree and stay civil.

“You are the best model for your children. And so if you can model grown up, adult, calm conversations for your children that’s how they learn these things and you can be the best teacher for them by by showing them that people can agree to disagree and move on and it’s okay,” Bowers said.

Bowers says its also OK to take a break when conversations become heated and leave the conversation to allow for cooler heads to prevail.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A law enforcement incident which began in Broadway overnight on Tuesday spanned two different...
Rockingham County deputy shot, suspect dead in overnight incident
Va. delegate proposes marijuana tax revenue be used for reparations
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 23, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,242 on Monday
Generic police lights image
Police: Man killed 16-year-old girl before trying to take own life in domestic violence-related shooting
Justin Lee Webster, 36, is wanted on felony charges by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

Latest News

dry ice could play key role in distribution of vaccine
‘We’re geared up and ready’: Dry ice requests increase for storing COVID-19 vaccines
Credit: WHSV
SHD sees increase in travelers over week before Thanksgiving
One person has died in a plane crash.
Police: Person dies after plane crashes into garage
Air3 flies over Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
Shenandoah Valley Organic to create 110 new jobs in Harrisonburg