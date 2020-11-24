Virginia Lottery to license mobile sports betting early next year

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As the prospect of casino gambling generates headlines in Virginia, the state is moving forward with another form of wagering.

The Virginia Lottery is now reviewing 25 applications for 12 mobile sports betting permits, and the first licenses could be issued early next year.

Kevin Hall is Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery.

“There are national and international operators, some with names you would recognize,” Hall told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday afternoon. “There are some entrepreneurs and some start-ups in that mix as well.”

The Virginia Lottery Department is conducting a detailed review of applications to make each offers a robust platform, provides consumer protections and meets all of the requirements of state law.

“Many of these experienced operators already have all of those features and functions available,” Hall said. “I would presume that they could move relatively quickly once we have made a determination whether or not to issue a license.”

That could happen by late January or early February.

