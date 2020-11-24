Advertisement

Virginia woman sentenced to 14 years in elder abuse case

(MGN)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to abusing an 87-year-old woman suffering from dementia.

Jacguilin Gilbert pleaded guilty in May to malicious wounding and elder abuse. In exchange for her plea, the prosecutor dropped two other charges.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that a nurse reported the abuse last year after she visited Gilbert’s home, where she was the caregiver for the victim and another woman.

The nurse said the victim had a swollen shut black eye, a lump on her head and an abrasion on her arm.

