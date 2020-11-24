Waynesboro leaders consider one-time hazard pay and bonus for city employees

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro city leaders are finding a way to show appreciation for city employees after COVID-19 hit the economy and in turn the city’s compensation plans. They discussed it during a virtual meeting Monday night.

Waynesboro City Council has introduced an ordinance that would provide city employees with one-time hazard pay for those who qualify and bonuses for the rest.

Full-time employees would get more with $2,000 for public safety, $1,600 for public works field personnel, and $1,200 for all other full-time employees outside those categories. All part-time employees would get $500.

“Not all employees have been required to work in the front lines so to speak, or in hazardous or in risky positions such as our public safety and first responders,” said Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp. “However, all employees have had to make adjustment and accommodation during this difficult time.”

City Councilman, Terry Short, says it’s very much earned and deserved for the city’s hard-working employees. “I know we tried, absent a pandemic, and really set the stage to start turning a corner on compensation,” stated Short. “So I’m very appreciative of this opportunity to provide a meaningful benefit to our employees.”

CARES act money will cover the cost of the bonuses. City Council members will vote on this ordinance at their next meeting in December.

