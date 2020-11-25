Augusta County leaders oppose legislation that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County leaders oppose any kind of state bill that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement. Tuesday night, they passed a resolution making that clear.

Qualified immunity protects law enforcement officers from personal liability when it comes to constitutional violations unless they clearly broke the law.

Earlier this fall, in Richmond, a proposal that would change those protections did not get the needed approvals during the special session, but it’s expected to come up again when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

The bill was a response to issues of police brutality aiming to give victims of civil rights violations a chance to seek justice in the courts, but opponents say it opens officers to frivolous suits and allegations.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber says in view of the shooting of a Rockingham County deputy early Tuesday morning, the Board needs to be supporting law enforcement.

Supervisors voted 7-0 to adopt the resolution opposing any legislative efforts to repeal or revise the judicial qualified immunity for law enforcement officials. The resolution is a part of the board’s legislative package for state lawmakers.

