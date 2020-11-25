Gas prices push cheaper for travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving travelers will likely see the lowest price at the pump in years.

Nationally, the average per gallon is $2.10, which is shaping up to be the lowest on Thanksgiving since 2015 and Virginia’s average is looking to be the lowest since 2016.

In Harrisonburg, the average now is $1.94 per gallon which is 40 cents cheaper from last Thanksgiving day.

Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic said gas demand decreased leading up to the holidays, but a recent survey conducted by AAA showed more than 80 percent of Virginians would be traveling by car this year, with only 12 percent saying they planned to fly.

“People are turning to [driving] as a choice, and we’ve seen this all throughout the pandemic,” Dean said. “People see cars as an extension of their home. It’s their safe place that they have control over. They can keep it clean. They can control who gets in and who gets out of it.”

Dean said AAA is reminding travelers to be aware of other states’ COVID-19 restrictions when traveling. He said you can use AAA TripTix to see up-to-date restrictions, gas prices, and lodging opportunities.

He also said to travel prepared.

“Remember to take those masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes for along those stops,” Dean. “We’re also recommending that they take extra snacks, drinks, and water with them this year. Limit stops as much as you can and you want things to be as contactless as possible.”

