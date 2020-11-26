Be cautious of feeding your pets Thanksgiving leftovers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving, it may be tempting to share some leftovers with your pets, but a local veterinary technician suggests against it.

Brittney Hoover, with Anicira Veterinary Center, said while foods like turkey, potatoes, and vegetables are okay to feed your dogs, it is the seasonings in your food that can make them sick.

Unless it is very bland with only salt and pepper, Hoover said to save it for yourself or your pet could get very sick with something like pancreatitis.

“Vomiting and diarrhea are always probably the first signs of pancreatitis,” Hoover said. “There can be lethargy. They can seem like they don’t have any energy. They may just seem like they’re really sleepy.”

Hoover said turkey skin and bones, along with any leftovers containing garlic, milk or onions is a big no for your furry friend.

She said if your pet becomes sick on Thanksgiving, contact your local emergency hospital.

