Advertisement

Be cautious of feeding your pets Thanksgiving leftovers

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thanksgiving, it may be tempting to share some leftovers with your pets, but a local veterinary technician suggests against it.

Brittney Hoover, with Anicira Veterinary Center, said while foods like turkey, potatoes, and vegetables are okay to feed your dogs, it is the seasonings in your food that can make them sick.

Unless it is very bland with only salt and pepper, Hoover said to save it for yourself or your pet could get very sick with something like pancreatitis.

“Vomiting and diarrhea are always probably the first signs of pancreatitis,” Hoover said. “There can be lethargy. They can seem like they don’t have any energy. They may just seem like they’re really sleepy.”

Hoover said turkey skin and bones, along with any leftovers containing garlic, milk or onions is a big no for your furry friend.

She said if your pet becomes sick on Thanksgiving, contact your local emergency hospital.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
VDOT reports 2 vehicle crashes Friday evening
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 28, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,173 on Saturday
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville