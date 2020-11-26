First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues for the holiday weekend

(WHSV) - A quiet and pleasant rest of the holiday weekend before a strong low pressure system passes to our west Monday and brings a strong chance for rain for the beginning of the work week.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and pleasant throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s. Another nice late fall day.

Partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. (WHSV)

Another chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours and very chilly with lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Another very chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day. Cool and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds sustained out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph. The Allegheny mountains could see a few rain or snow showers.

Another chilly evening for Saturday night under mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 40s. Clear overnight and very cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Another day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. This will be the last day of pleasant weather before drastic changes occur. Overnight lows around 40 as rain showers move into the area.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy, rainy, and breezy for the day as a strong low pressure system passes to our west. Cool with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Breezy with winds out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. December introduces itself with cold weather as high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy with winds sustained out of the west southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30+ mph. Wind chills stay in the teens and 20s. Snow flurries are possible for the Valley with more intense snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Very cold overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.