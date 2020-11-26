First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather through the weekend, rain on the way early next week

(WHSV) - Quiet for the weekend with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine. A system will approach the area early next week, bringing with it rain and wind. Snow showers are likely for the Alleghenies as well as much colder air filters in for the middle of the week.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy for the day and mild, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

Temperatures cooling quickly for the evening into the 40s. Clear and cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A cool start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day and slightly cooler, but still very pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon.

A clear and cool evening with temperatures in the 40s, falling quickly after sunset. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Increasing clouds for the day ahead of another stronger system. Cool, highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.

Increasing clouds for the evening ahead of our next system for Monday. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the evening, dropping into the low 40s overnight with rain arriving early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 50s with rain, heavy at times. The rain will taper off in the afternoon, staying cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Total rainfall for Monday, 0.5-1.5″.

TUESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures steady near 40 degrees. Another cloudy and windy day, temperatures remain steady near 40 degrees. Snow showers across the Alleghenies for the day. Windy as well, sustained around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. With the wind, flurries may blow into the Valley at any point in the day. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s with a few snow showers across the Alleghenies.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Staying windy with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. Winds sustained around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times, strongest in the morning. The wind will diminish for the evening with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s overnight.

