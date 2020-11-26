Tennessee boy, woman killed in crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a Kia Sorento driven by a Jackson, Mississippi woman went off the road and overturned several times between Woodstock and Toms Brook around 11:00 a.m.

The boy and a 50-year-old woman, both from Kingsport, Tennessee, died as a result of the crash.

In addition to the driver, investigators said two other passengers, including a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were seriously injured and transported to Winchester Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Police did not release the names of those involved pending family notification.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.