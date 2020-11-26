Advertisement

Tennessee boy, woman killed in crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County

Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:55 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people, including a 6-year-old boy, died after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a Kia Sorento driven by a Jackson, Mississippi woman went off the road and overturned several times between Woodstock and Toms Brook around 11:00 a.m.

The boy and a 50-year-old woman, both from Kingsport, Tennessee, died as a result of the crash.

In addition to the driver, investigators said two other passengers, including a 41-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were seriously injured and transported to Winchester Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Police did not release the names of those involved pending family notification.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
VDOT reports 2 vehicle crashes Friday evening
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 28, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,173 on Saturday
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville