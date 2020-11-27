Advertisement

Amtrak offering ’Track Friday Sale’ through Monday

File photo
File photo
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Amtrak is offering half-off certain fares Friday through Monday for future travel dates.

The “Track Friday Sale” offers half-off fares with prices as low as $15. The sales will be for future travel between Dec. 8, 2020, and April 30, 2021, on select trains nationwide, including the AcelaNortheast RegionalEmpire BuilderAmtrak Cascades and many more.

All fares are automatically discounted and there is no promo code needed.

Below are just some of the specials available:

Some of the specials available.
Some of the specials available.(Amtrak)

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

