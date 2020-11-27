Amtrak offering ’Track Friday Sale’ through Monday

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - Amtrak is offering half-off certain fares Friday through Monday for future travel dates.

The “Track Friday Sale” offers half-off fares with prices as low as $15. The sales will be for future travel between Dec. 8, 2020, and April 30, 2021, on select trains nationwide, including the Acela, Northeast Regional, Empire Builder, Amtrak Cascades and many more.

All fares are automatically discounted and there is no promo code needed.

Below are just some of the specials available:

Some of the specials available. (Amtrak)

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

