As holiday shopping begins, local organizations remind you to shop local

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As Small Business Saturday approaches on Nov. 28, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the Friendly City Merchants have launched the 2020 Downtown Harrisonburg Holiday Gift Guide so people can shop locally this season.

You can check out what the businesses are offering this weekend for Small Business Saturday and throughout the season online.

The guide also includes quick links to online stores so you can also shop safely from the comfort of your own home.

Andrea Dono, the executive director of HDR, said when you support local, you’re investing in your own community.

“Those small businesses help boost the tax base for investments in your own community, so it really only helps you,” Dono said. “They create jobs locally. These business owners might even be your neighbors.”

Dono reminds shoppers to save their holiday shopping receipts because you can enter for a chance to win merchandise and gift cards from downtown stores, courtesy of HDR and the Friendly City Merchants.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.