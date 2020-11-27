Advertisement

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank seeking community’s help for Giving Tuesday

Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Every year following Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday. To honor this day, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) is asking for your help.

BRAFB says the need for food usually increases this time of year, but this season is different as the coronavirus pandemic causes more families to struggle with food insecurity.

That’s why on this Giving Tuesday, BRAFB is asking you to make it a giving food day by helping provide meals for individuals through its website. The goal is to bring 360,000 meals to those in need.

“We’re here for you when you need it and you will be met with the utmost regard, respect, and treated with dignity. We want all of those who are in need to have enough to eat,” BRAFB Community and Media Relations Manager Abena Foreman-Trice said.

Kroger pledges to match each gift dollar for dollar on Giving Tuesday. Donors will be providing eight meals for every dollar that is donated.

