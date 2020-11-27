Central Shenandoah Health District to hold COVID-19 testing events next week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District will be holding additional COVID-19 testing events throughout the health district next week.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there will be four testing events for symptomatic individuals or contacts of a known COVID-19 case only. These testing events are:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 in Lexington, Va. at Augusta Health Lexington Primary Care from 9 a.m. until noon

Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Verona, Va. at Augusta County Government Center from 9 a.m. until noon

Thursday, Dec. 3 in Buena Vista, Va. at Rockbridge Regional Dispatch from 10 a.m. until noon

Friday, Dec. 4 in Harrisonburg, Va. at Hillandale Park from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. For this testing event, registration is required. To register, you can call your local health department by 2 p.m. on Dec. 3.

VDH will also host free COVID-19 testing for anyone aged 17 or older. There are two testing events for the general public:

Monday, Nov. 30 in Harrisonburg, Va. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Harrisonburg, Va. at JMU University Park from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Pre-registration for the above two general public events is preferred, but not necessary. You can pre-register for testing events here.

