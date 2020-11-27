Advertisement

Environmental group hosts 1st annual “Green Friday” event in Harrisonburg

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We all know that Thanksgiving follows Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but an environmental organization is hosting its first annual “Green Friday” event on Nov. 27 in downtown Harrisonburg.

Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg is inviting volunteers to come out Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to help beautify the Friendly City.

Elly Swecker, the founder of the Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, said they want downtown to look great before shoppers head out for Small Business Saturday.

She said it can also be used as an opportunity for children and families to learn about the importance of keeping our communities clean.

“We’re just hoping to get people out of their houses and do something fun together and something that also benefits the community and makes Harrisonburg’s downtown beautiful,” Swecker said.

Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg will provide trash bags, safety vests, and guidance on where to go. Swecker said extra care will be given in the Blacks Run Creek and railroad areas downtown.

She said volunteers can check-in outside Pale Fire Brewing Co. and should bring masks, gloves, and appropriate footwear, like boots or sneakers.

Volunteers can enter to win prizes that will be announced when the event wraps up at 3 p.m.

For more information on Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg, click here.

