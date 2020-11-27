Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire in the 100 block of Grover Road in Edinburg.

Fire officials said they received a call around 5 a.m. where four people in the home saw smoke and flames coming from the basement while they were preparing their Thanksgiving dinner.

The homeowners were both said to have volunteered with local fire agencies and determined the flames were too large to be put out. Fire officials said the family tried to rescue their two dogs as they were exiting the home, but were unable to do so.

Shenandoah Fire and Rescue received help from Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson and Conicville volunteer fire departments. The family was also aided by the Mount Jackson and Woodstock Rescue Squads.

Fire officials said the flames did rekindle overnight, and that the home is a total loss. The family was assisted Thursday morning by the American Red Cross.

Coworkers and friends have since started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $20,000. If you are interested in helping the family, click here.

Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue would like to thank the Food Lion in Woodstock and the local McDonald’s who provided food and water for first responders as they were working the incident.

