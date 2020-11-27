JMU falls to Norfolk State, 83-73

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Norfolk State, 83-73, Friday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Norfolk State jumped out to a 20-9 lead early in the contest before JMU closed the first half on a 29-15 run to take a 38-35 lead into halftime. The game remained close throughout until the Spartans made some key three-pointers and free throws down the stretch.

JMU senior guard Matt Lewis led all scorers with 27 points. JMU junior guard Vado Morse chipped in 16 points. The Dukes are scheduled to return to action Sunday evening when JMU plays host to Radford.

