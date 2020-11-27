Local college basketball roundup: Friday, November 27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college basketball results from Friday, November 27.

San Francisco 61, (4) Virginia 60

San Francisco hit 13 of 28 shots from beyond the arc, resulting in a 61-60 win over Virginia at Mohegan Sun. UVA, now 1-1, is back in action for the first home game of the year Tuesday (12/1) against St. Francis.

(15) West Virginia 70, Western Kentucky 64

West Virginia topped Western Kentucky to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic tournament Saturday afternoon. Derek Culver won the tournament MVP award, after a 15-point performance in the championship game.

