Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The second medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia has opened in Richmond.

Green Leaf Medical of Virginia officially opened its doors to registered patients seeking medical cannabis treatment Friday, November 27.

A grand opening of Green Leaf is planned for mid-December.

“We are excited to bring not only relief to patients but also a boost to the Richmond-area economy through our local hires and commitment to growth,” said Joy Strand, executive vice president of Green Leaf Medical and vice president of VMCC. “Green Leaf Medical has been working to provide the highest quality of product available to our patients and have the knowledge and expertise to do it well.”

Even though the location is in Richmond, any patient registered in the state will be allowed into the facility.

“Patients across the commonwealth are finally receiving the care and treatment they need, and we are honored to share the news that Green Leaf Medical is open to serve patients,” said Katie Hellebush, executive director of VMCC. “With another processor open here in Virginia, accessibility to treatment is even easier. This is exciting news for medical cannabis patients across the state.”

To access medical cannabis in Virginia, patients have to register so click here for some steps to help you out with the process.

The Virginia Board of Pharmacy approved five companies that will be allowed to dispense medical marijuana in the commonwealth. The companies include PharmaCann Virginia, Virginia-based Dalitso, Dharma Pharmaceuticals, Green Leaf Medical of Virginia and Columbia Care.

Dharma Pharmaceuticals in Bristol was the first of the dispensaries to open in the state in October.

