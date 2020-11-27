Our Community Place hosts socially distanced dinner

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This Thanksgiving, Our Community Place held their annual Thanksgiving dinner in a new location due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Red Front Supermarket, which also provides a shelter, had a loading dock that allowed for more space for social distancing while people in need gathered to eat their Thanksgiving meals.

The organization had two different services Thursday afternoon, serving 25 people at a time

Sam Nickel, the executive director of Our Community Place, said in 2019 they served about 17,000 hot meals over they ear, and this year it was closer to 23,000.

“We have lots of volunteers as you can see helping out,” Nickel said. “It’s just a wonderful reminder of the beauty that we have as a community and how we come together.”

Nickels said donations to the organizations like OCP programs and Open Doors help.

OCP has served thanksgiving dinner to the homeless and Harrisonburg locals in need for over 20 years. Nickel says they were happy to be there.

“This sort of work is really fulfilling, but it’s also long-term and it goes beyond the holidays,” Nickel said. “So, the support we get from folks year round sustains our work and we’re just super appreciative for that.”

He added he is thankful for all the support from local foundations.

