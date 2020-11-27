Advertisement

Our Community Place hosts socially distanced dinner

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This Thanksgiving, Our Community Place held their annual Thanksgiving dinner in a new location due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Red Front Supermarket, which also provides a shelter, had a loading dock that allowed for more space for social distancing while people in need gathered to eat their Thanksgiving meals.

The organization had two different services Thursday afternoon, serving 25 people at a time

Sam Nickel, the executive director of Our Community Place, said in 2019 they served about 17,000 hot meals over they ear, and this year it was closer to 23,000.

“We have lots of volunteers as you can see helping out,” Nickel said. “It’s just a wonderful reminder of the beauty that we have as a community and how we come together.”

Nickels said donations to the organizations like OCP programs and Open Doors help.

OCP has served thanksgiving dinner to the homeless and Harrisonburg locals in need for over 20 years. Nickel says they were happy to be there.

“This sort of work is really fulfilling, but it’s also long-term and it goes beyond the holidays,” Nickel said. “So, the support we get from folks year round sustains our work and we’re just super appreciative for that.”

He added he is thankful for all the support from local foundations.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
VDOT reports 2 vehicle crashes Friday evening
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 28, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,173 on Saturday
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville