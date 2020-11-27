Advertisement

Page Co. encourages residents to ‘shop small’ this holiday season

(FILE) Downtown Luray August 2017.
(FILE) Downtown Luray August 2017.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Page County’s “Shop Small” initiative is set to begin on Saturday in an effort to support small, local businesses in the area this holiday season.

Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has gained traction over the past few years, but this year, due to COVID-19, Page County will support community merchants and shops impacted by the pandemic by extending Small Business Saturday for nearly a month.

Instead of one day to support local small businesses, Page County is recognizing the Shop Small initiative from Nov. 28 until Dec. 21.

To encourage residents to shop small this holiday season, Page County is holding a drawing for shoppers on Dec. 21.

To enter the drawing, take a photo of you shopping at your favorite business in Page County and email the photo to events@luraypage.com with your contact information. Anyone who enters has a chance to win a prize if their photo is picked.

For more information, you can visit the Shop Small in Page County Facebook page, or www.pagecobuyslocal.com.

