RISE Black Library reaches 1,000 books

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro based organization, RISE opened their Black library in August of 2020. They now have more than 1,000 books available to the community.

Chanda McGuffin and Sharon Fitz created RISE to provide an organization that would give back to and uplift the Black community here in the Valley and beyond.

The Black Library features titles from authors all over the world, highlighting the Black experience in various ways.

Fitz said the library allows for the community to learn more about Black history, than just hardship.

“It’s for everyone but it needed to be a place where we did not have to work so hard to find a story of interest in something that really inspired us something that really spoke to us as a people,” Fitz explained.

McGuffin said the library had been apart of the vision for RISE for quite some time.

“We knew we wanted a library. We knew that it embodied our mission to give voice and hope back to the Black community because what better way than to read about yourself in a book,” McGuffin said.

The library has a variety of genres including fiction, non-fiction, kids and teen books. There are COVID restrictions in place within the library and RISE headquarters.

RISE also offers tutoring, mentorship and various other programming to support the community.

