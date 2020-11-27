Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign continues in-person and online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Charlottesville is keeping its bell-ringing tradition alive this year, despite several pandemic-induced changes.

Bell-ringers will be clad in personal protective gear like a disposable apron, masks and gloves. There will also be contact-free payment options at various Red Kettle locations.

Even though you might not see as many bell ringers in person due to a lack of volunteers, people can still bell-ring virtually.

Development Director Aimee Andrews said the online option is best for those who want to help but are wary of volunteering in areas with a higher traffic of shoppers.

“There are three different ways: Just punch in, log in, enter ‘Charlottesville,’ enter your address and ring as an individual, a group, or set up a virtual kettle. And ask everybody to donate online,” Andrews said.

Andrews said online donations will help keep funds flowing to the Salvation Army as less people are shopping in stores near Red Kettle locations. However, the Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteers to bell-ring in person. Personal protective equipment will be provided.

