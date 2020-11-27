Advertisement

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign continues in-person and online

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign at the Barnes & Noble in Charlottesville.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign at the Barnes & Noble in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army of Charlottesville is keeping its bell-ringing tradition alive this year, despite several pandemic-induced changes.

Bell-ringers will be clad in personal protective gear like a disposable apron, masks and gloves. There will also be contact-free payment options at various Red Kettle locations.

Even though you might not see as many bell ringers in person due to a lack of volunteers, people can still bell-ring virtually.

Development Director Aimee Andrews said the online option is best for those who want to help but are wary of volunteering in areas with a higher traffic of shoppers.

“There are three different ways: Just punch in, log in, enter ‘Charlottesville,’ enter your address and ring as an individual, a group, or set up a virtual kettle. And ask everybody to donate online,” Andrews said.

Andrews said online donations will help keep funds flowing to the Salvation Army as less people are shopping in stores near Red Kettle locations. However, the Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteers to bell-ring in person. Personal protective equipment will be provided.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
VDOT reports 2 vehicle crashes Friday evening
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 28, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,173 on Saturday
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
Small Business Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley is bigger than one day
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
WWII pilot’s cap returned to Roanoke after stranger finds it in French auction
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Overnight forecast 11 27 2020
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville
Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville