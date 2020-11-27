Advertisement

VDOT reports 2 vehicle crashes Friday evening

(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 6:59 p.m.) — VDOT reports the vehicle crash on US-211W at 0.9 mile west of Junction Route 675-Luray in Page County has been cleared.

VDOT reports the vehicle crash on US-340S has been cleared.

The westbound right lane and right shoulder on US-211 remain closed.

(ORIGINAL STORY 6:04 p.m.) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is currently reporting two separate vehicle crash incidents.

Motorists should expect delays on US-340S at 2.7 miles south of Junction Interstate 64-Waynesboro in Augusta County. A vehicle crash has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane.

Another vehicle crash has been reported on US-211W less than a mile from Junction Route 675-Luray in Page County. VDOT reports the westbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.

As of 6:04 p.m., VDOT has not reported the lengths of any backups.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

