VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Culpeper Co.

Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a Culpeper man Thursday.

According to VSP, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 13000 block of Brock Lane for a reported domestic situation around 2 p.m. Thursday.

They were met by 62-year-old Ellis A. Frye Jr. sitting on the porch with a firearm.

Authorities are said to have tried to deescalate the situation for about half an hour. During that time, Frye reportedly went back into the home several times and came back out with more guns.

VSP says Frye, while still armed, “advanced in the direction of law enforcement personnel. A deputy fired and the man was struck.”

Frye was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The Virginia State Police says no law enforcement officers or other persons were injured during the incident.

