Wanted: Christopher Dalton May

Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST
May is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault and breaking and entering.

He is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

