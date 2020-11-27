Waynesboro YMCA hosts 22nd annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced communities all over to cancel many holiday events. The Waynesboro YMCA has found a way to keep a 22 year old tradition in place while keeping everyone safe.

On Thursday, more than 200 people came out in person to run the 5k Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. Waynesboro YMCA director, Jeff Fife said bringing everything together took a lot of work and focused heavily on safety.

“I’m so excited we were able to have this event. It is so much about family, so much about fellowship and this year a lot about safety. Making sure everyone could participate in a safe and fun environment,” Fife explained.

“We had a great turnout a super day. Mother nature helped out. probably the warmest day of all 22 years,” said YMCA volunteer, Bret Figgatt.

Participants began the race in a series of five waves to keep in line with the Governors coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s really nice to see people and also be able to run in this race that is pretty meaningful,” said participant, Seth Wood.

Thomas Gathright is from Crozet and a sophomore at Virginia Tech. He was the first to finish.

“I have family who support me and friends and coaches who support me and just feel really blessed to be able to accomplish this,” he said.

Keith Ramsey and his wife Pam ran the race together.

“We run this every year, so this is our Thanksgiving Day tradition,” Keith explained.

After having a massive heart attack in June of the this year, George Kate decided to run in the annual turkey trot with friends and family.

“Months later, I started jogging and decided to enter this race and it was a good day,” Kate explained.

Fife said the YMCA had to cancel many events this year due to the coronavirus.

“If you can come out and do something that feels normal in a totally abnormal year, its a nice way to celebrate your Thanksgiving,” Fife explained.

The results of Thursday’s race can be found on the Waynesboro YMCA’s website or by clicking here. Those who wish to participate in the virtual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot have until November 29 to do so. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.