Diocese goes solar at churches and schools around Virginia

Solar panel
Solar panel(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is putting solar panels on many of its churches, schools and nursing facilities around Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the diocese has at least seven solar energy projects that have been completed or being planned. The projects are expected to generate more than 1.6 million kilowatt hours of clean electricity a year for several years while saving the churches and schools more than $2 million in energy operating costs.

The diocese is working with the nonprofit Catholic Climate Covenant, which helps guide the U.S. Catholic Church’s response on climate change.

