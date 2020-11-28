First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Sunday ahead of incoming rain

(WHSV) - A pleasant final day of the holiday weekend before a cold front arrives and brings rain followed by mountain snow. Cold and breezy for much of the area as the calendar flips to December.

SUNDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Mostly sunny to start the day Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies arriving by the afternoon. Pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A chilly Sunday evening under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s. A strong low pressure system arrives Sunday night bringing a steady rain that could be heavy at times throughout our entire viewing area. Staying chilly with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Periods of rain are expected late Sunday night through Monday morning. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A chilly and rainy start to Monday with temperatures in the 40s. A steady rain that could be heavy at times is expected for the morning hours. By noon, rain becomes less numerous and most will see a few peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy with winds sustained out of the west southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts 20-30+ mph. Widespread rain totals around one inch. Areas to the south are more likely to eclipse over an inch of rain.

A chilly Monday evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. Snow showers arrive for West Virginia and a few rain/snow showers arrive for the Valley. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Breezy in West Virginia at times as winds will be sustained out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Windy during the day winds sustained out of the west at 10-25 mph with winds gusts over 40 mph especially in our West Virginia counties. Snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains as 1-3 inches of snow is expected. The rest of Grant and Pendleton county could see up to an inch of snow Tuesday. A few snow showers are expected even in the Valley. Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s in West Virginia and around 40 in the Valley. Wind chills in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and staying breezy with winds sustained out of the west southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts 20-30+ mph. Still chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day with temperatures rising into the low 50s. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the day and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.