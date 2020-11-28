Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday shopping season has kicked off and Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday, a time to support local businesses in your community.

“This year I think Small Business Saturday is more important than ever before, and so we have been trying to find really fun deals to offer customers,” Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, the owner of New Creation, said. “We’re really hoping that people will come in and shop small and then we can offer great deals, and even freebies to say thank you.”

Dorman-Andrew said New Creation has been open in Harrisonburg for five years and the past few Small Business Saturdays have been successful at her store.

“We’re hopeful that it will be the same [on Saturday],” Dorman-Andrew said. “I think our local community really loves their small businesses, so hopefully they show back up for us this year.”

To fit everyone’s budget, Dorman-Andrew said New Creation will have $5, $10, $15, $20, and $30 deals.

On the other side of Main St. in Harrisonburg, Lisa Roeschley, the co-owner of Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, said she is not sure what to expect because of COVID-19.

“We’re going to have to wait and see how comfortable customers feel coming out,” Roeschley said. “We most definitely want to welcome them into the store.”

While the Saturday turnout is up in the air, Roeschley said they’ve been working hard to prepare at Shirley’s.

“We make all of our popcorn in small batches, so all day long we’ve been getting ready all the different flavors,” Roeschley said. “We carry 14 flavors here in the store, plus we have our holiday flavors, white chocolate peppermint, and dark chocolate peppermint.”

She said this weekend, Shirley’s is offering 20 percent off and free shipping on orders over $50.

For more information on New Creation, click here, and for more information on Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn, click here.

