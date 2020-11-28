Advertisement

Mercy House Thrift Store opens location in Timberville

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Through sales at its thrift store in Harrisonburg, Mercy House helps homeless families and dependent children in our community. On Nov. 27, it opened a second thrift store location.

The new storefront launched at 148 N. Main St. in Timberville.

Retail manager Michael DelBiondo said the long-term goal of Mercy House is to find affordable housing opportunities for families.

Not only is the building a thrift store, but also has six apartments to help families find an affordable place to live.

“The Timberville location fits everything that the Mercy House is about under one roof,” DelBiondo said. “There are apartments not available yet, but there are apartments here. Currently, they are occupied so if anyone leaves them, we may transition someone else in.”

DelBiondo said the Timberville community has already shown support at the new store. He said they made a lot of sales on Black Friday, which was their first day open.

For more information on Mercy House, click here.

