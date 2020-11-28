Pendleton County falls to St. Mary’s, as season comes to an end

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County’s season comes to an end in the WVSSAC class A semifinals, as St. Mary’s wins 21-7.

Ryan Mitchell scored the lone touchdown for the Wildcats with a 7-yard score.

St. Mary’s took a 14-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Brennan Boron to Logan Rice.

Then the Blue Devils scored on a 99-yard touchdown run from Darrien Bortey.

The Wildcats finish the season at 8-3, including a 6-game winning streak before this loss.

